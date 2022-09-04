Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: House of the Dragon factor

Like so many of you out there, we are pretty darn eager for a Perry Mason season 2 premiere date and are asking one prevailing question as a result: What in the world is HBO waiting for?

Earlier this summer, the network DID confirm prior to the premiere of House of the Dragon that the Matthew Rhys series is coming back in 2023. That’s great news, but will the fantasy epic be used to promote it further? We wonder…

Through two weeks, what we know with 100% confidence is that House of the Dragon is one of the biggest promotional vessels that the network’s had, fittingly, since the end of Game of Thrones. If they want to generate as much revenue as humanly possible, then of course it makes sense for them to milk this show in more or less whatever way they can. We’d put a Perry Mason trailer at some point on the air during the remaining episodes, one that could hype up a specific date.

What makes the most sense to us right now? Potentially, it could be airing season 2 alongside The Last of Us early in the new year. While the two shows may not share an exact audience, we know that they could be ready in post-production at about the same time. That would make it easier for HBO to also pair Succession later in the year with Barry and solve at least one issue with the logjam of programming they have. There are still some other mysteries that they have to figure out, in particular when it comes to The Nevers. Remember that show? The first half of the season aired a year and a half ago and ever since, we’ve barely heard a word.

Perry Mason season 2 will contain some new mysteries and of course new faces; let’s hope for additional challenges along the way, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Perry Mason right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Perry Mason season 2 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







