The Blacklist season 10: Hisham Tawfiq teases premiere script!

Just in case you needed another reminder that filming for The Blacklist season 10 is going to be starting in the near future, we’ve got that within!

In a new post on Twitter, the man behind Dembe Zuma in Hisham Tawfiq shared an image of what could be the script for the premiere. You can see his name watermarked on it, which is something that most studios do for security reasons. Of course, he’s also got a book covering up the title, just in case you thought we were getting that now.

Check out our latest The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on past episodes, including a big Diane Fowler mystery, as a part of our ongoing re-watch. Once you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away for more as we prepare for the new season.

The reason for the secrecy around the premiere is pretty simple: We’ve learned thanks to the end of season 9 that a ton of Blacklisters from the past are all after Raymond Reddington. Marvin exposed his status as an FBI informant to Wujing, and that’s really going to get the ball rolling on a lot of other people wanting revenge. It’s possible that the premiere is all about “Wujing” or some other name from the past.

Odds are, we’re going to get a number of other teases right after Labor Day, which is when we assume all of the cast and crew will be back. Here’s to hoping that we’ve got a great season ahead, and one that has a variety of new twists and turns! There’s also a chance that this is the final season, but nothing is confirmed about that just yet. We’re just personally preparing for that to be the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







