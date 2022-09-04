Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Is Symphony leaving?

On this weekend’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4, we had a chance to see Symphony re-enter the picture. That was exciting, but it also does make us wonder about the future of this character (played by Toby Sandeman) in the overall world.

One thing that has been very much clear from the start with Raq (Patina Miller) is that she lives within two worlds. There is who she is while she runs her business, and then the other part where she tries to have a “normal life.” Take her relationship with Kanan, or the romance that she had with Symphony throughout much of season 1.

Want to watch our latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan review right now? Then go ahead and do that below! After that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates.

During tonight’s episode the two reunited and, as fun as it was to see them again, Symphony also had a request: He didn’t want Raq to call him anymore. Why? For starters, it hurt too much — he recognized that there was always going to be this big difference between who they were and he couldn’t handle the constant push-and-pull. He also had a beautiful life — Raq viewed Symphony as a vacation, whereas he wants to be thought of as a home. She asked so much of him at the end of season 1 and now, his eyes are a little more opened and he’s traveling down a different path.

So will this really be the end for this character? We hope not, since we do like him and what he brings to this world. However, we’re also well-aware of the fact that it could be tough to continue to bring him around if he and Raq each share their current philosophies. Consider this a story to watch.

Related – Get more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including a look ahead

Do you think that is the end for Symphony’s story on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







