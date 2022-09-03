The Cleaning Lady season 2 premiere spoilers: A search for Luca

As we prepare for the premiere of The Cleaning Lady season 2 on Fox, one thing feels very-much clear: The focus of the narrative. In the closing seconds of the season 1 finale, we learned the terrible truth when it comes to Luca’s kidnapping. This was a significant cliffhanger for the show — not only was it emotionally devastating for Thony, but it allows the character to enter the new season with a greater sense of resolve. There is so much that you have to prepare for, and we tend to think she’s going to stop at nothing to make sure that her son is okay.

So what can we tell you about the premiere now? To the surprise of no one, the title for it is “Sins of the Father.” Meanwhile, the full The Cleaning Lady season 2 premiere synopsis gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Season Two picks up with Thony desperately trying to find her son, Luca, after he was kidnapped by his father Marco. With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving Chris forces Fiona to shield her son by any means necessary in the all-new “Sins of the Father” Season Two premiere episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Sept. 19 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-201) (TV-14 D,L, V)

We expect the pacing of the new season to move quickly — we can’t say how long Luca will be gone, but this will allow for the show to hit some big, action-packed moments almost right away. Remember that season 1 did a good job of keeping you guessing throughout, so we tend to think that something similar will happen here. Be prepared for that accordingly — also, just be happy we’re getting new episodes this fall! Season 1 premiered at midseason, and Fox could have easily done something similar all over again.

