Severance season 2 premiere date: The news cycle to come

Where are things right now when it comes to Severance season 2, whether it be in terms of news or a premiere date? If there’s one word that we can use to describe it, it’s “quiet.” There was a time where things were a little bit more active and yet now, some of that discourse has faded into the background.

What’s the reason for that? It’s ultimately quite simple, as you can look firmly in the direction of the Primetime Emmy Awards. There was a lot of conversation around them for a good while but now, the campaign has slowed down with the awards-show airing on September 12.

At this point, we’d be surprised if there is any news at all revealed between now and a week from Monday — but at the Emmy red carpet, we expect at least some questions about the future. It’s possible we’ll get some story teases, but probably not anything too substantial given that production has yet to kick off. Could there be questions asked about a premiere date? Sure, but we don’t think anyone has a clear answer. Spring or summer make the most sense from the outside looking in, but the ball will be in Apple’s court to decide.

After the Emmys, we unfortunately think we’re going to be entering the quietest period of the off-season yet. We could get a little bit of casting news later in the fall, but we’d be shocked if any specific release information about season 2 is shared before we get around to 2023. Why rush things when you don’t have to? In the interim, just trust the quality of the show to build word-of-mouth; we certainly think the Emmys are going to help to some degree, as well. Even if Severance strikes out in the major categories, its presence alone could go a long way in expanding viewership.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Severance and the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Severance season 2 premiere date at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







