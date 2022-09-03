Stargirl season 3 episode 2 promo: The hunt for a killer!

Next week on Stargirl season 3 episode 2, one thing is certainly the top priority: Solving a murder! It’s very rare that a superhero show and a crime procedural start to cross paths, but that’s where we are right now following what happened to the Gambler.

Just from watching the promo below, it should be abundantly clear that Courtney wants answers as to what happened. Unfortunately for her, finding said answers is not going to be easy. Just because she has an alter ego and a costume doesn’t mean that she can get people to talk. There’s also another challenge she faces this season, as well: Trying to convince others that people can change. Or, to perhaps be even more specific, trying to convince others that Cindy can change. That’s not something that will come about easy.

Through Wednesday’s episode “The Suspects,” you will absolutely see a lot of this play out, but also a few different things, as well. Take, for starters, seeing her undergoing more training with Starman’s help. Given that Joel McHale is a series regular, it goes without saying that this show is going to get their money’s worth developing this character. We still think there’s more to him than even we know right now, but that’s something that will play out over time.

It’s interesting that even though this show is dealing with a murder and has some other serious things on the docket, we do think there’s a real effort to keep things lighthearted moving forward. This is a show that wants to differentiate itself from a lot of the other stuff out there, and we expect a real effort being made to ensure that this happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 3 episode 2?

As of right now, do you have any big theories about the murderer? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







