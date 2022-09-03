The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sets Prime Video record

We don’t think this will come as a huge surprise, but the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was gigantic for Amazon. How big? Let’s just say that it generated the biggest one-day totals for any show in the history of Prime Video.

In a new report per Deadline, it was noted that 25 million viewers around the globe watched the fantastic epic in the day after the release, the biggest total for any property ever for the company. Given the enormous price tag for the property and extensive promotion, this is absolutely what they were angling for.

In a statement about the show’s success, here is what Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke had to say:

“It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories – among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre – have led us to this proud moment … I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate – and to our showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew – for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy. And it is the tens of millions of fans watching – clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are – who are our true measure of success.”

Now, the real challenge becomes how The Rings of Power fares in the weeks ahead. Reviews so far have been mixed, and we’re not counting the bad-faith arguments that are impacting places like Rotten Tomatoes. There’s been a ton of praise for the show’s scale and visual storytelling, while also concerns about a lack of cohesion across all the characters. Personally, we’re concerned mostly that we’re not emotionally invested enough in the characters two episodes in. The long-term success of this series will be based on how many viewers choose to watch episode next week and beyond. We know already that there’s a season 2 coming, so that’s not something to be concerned about.

