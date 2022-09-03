The Bachelorette spoilers: Will Tino leave Rachel pre-fantasy suite?

As we get ourselves prepared for this week’s two-night The Bachelorette event, obviously producers want you to be worried. This is a show that thrives on drama like no other!

Of course, one of the best ways to create worry among viewers is making it seem like a presumed favorite is on the verge of falling apart. For most of the season, it’s felt as though Tino was going to run away with Rachel Recchia’s final rose. The two have great chemistry, and she’s made a real effort to spent time with him no matter the week or the craziness going on around them. He’s also done plenty of this on his end, as well.

In the video below, you can get a peek at some of the drama ahead as Tino expresses some of his insecurity and has a talk with Jesse Palmer about where he is. He does claim that this could be an “easy week” to walk away from this experience, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to! This feels more like a preview to make you think one thing only for the reality to be another.

The biggest thing to remember here is that it’s not abnormal at all for Tino to feel concerned over the course of overnight weeks; this happens to plenty of men and women on this franchise. At this point you’ve developed real feelings and the last thing you want to do is get heartbroken. With that, you can at times make up things in your head and start to believe in ideas that aren’t even 100% true. The most important thing Tino can do is make sure that he’s there for Rachel when the two are together. Worry is understandable at this point, but you have to also know when to push it out of your head. We don’t think he’s going to leave and if he did, it’d probably upend the remainder of the season.

