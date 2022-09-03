Moon Knight season 2: Will renewal come during Disney+ Day?

Is some big news coming for Moon Knight season 2 during Disney+ Day? We certainly hope so, given how quiet things have been on that front.

For those of you who are in the dark, the rumor mill has been going strong for a while that the Oscar Isaac series is getting another batch of episodes. The original source of all of this was the actor being seen in Cairo alongside the project’s director. Also, season 1 ended in a cliffhanger-of-sorts that clearly would leave people excited for more. The character’s larger role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to be revealed and honestly, we’re okay with that. This doesn’t feel like one of those things that has to be rushed, so why would it be?

Let’s get back to Disney+ Day now. The whole purpose of this day (September 8) is for the streaming service to get people hyped about a LOT of different projects. That of course includes news stuff from Marvel, Star Wars, and other big-name properties. What better day to announce more Moon Knight?

If Disney were to announce something this coming week, it’d also help to justify the super-strange omission of Isaac’s character at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, especially as they revealed a lot of their other MCU plans. Because Steven Grant / Marc Spector doesn’t necessarily fall in to the larger universe as of yet, they could justify not showing off or mentioning a season 2 then. Our hope is mostly that 1) there is in fact another season coming and 2) they confirm it soon to put us out of our collective mystery.

As for when it could premiere, go ahead and take your time! We’re fine to wait for quality; it’d just be nice to know that it’s for sure happening and we don’t have to speculate on its existence forever.

Do you think we will be getting a Moon Knight season 2 renewal over at Disney+ Day?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates all about the show in the near future. (Photo: Disney+.)

