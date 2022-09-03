Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The calm period?

The wait for Squid Game season 2 is going to be long — heck, it already is! The first season was a revelation — it is so rare that you get a series that is innovative, visually stunning, and speaks to something greater. The Korean drama did all of that while introducing American viewers to a number of fantastic actors.

Now, the pressure is high to deliver something equally as great. It’s going to be hard to match the genius of the first go-around here, but we’re confident that the creative team and Netflix are going to deliver the best thing they can. We just have to wait a little as a result of it.

Odds are, the next six or so months will be the most painful period of the hiatus, as we expect to get very little in the way of big news in that stretch. Our feeling for now is that a small oasis will come on September 12 at the Primetime Emmys — the cast and creative team will be there and we could get a few (vague) teases for what lies ahead. Even still, there is no start date for production yet, and we could be waiting a good while for even that.

Until filming starts and we get some casting news, everything on the Squid Game front will be quiet. For Netflix, we don’t think they’re going to feel pressure to start teasing a premiere date until next summer. Even then, they may still opt to be patient about it! What matters most is that they promote the show heavily in the months before the premiere. We don’t expect it back until at least late 2022 or early 2023.

