Surface season 2 renewal possible at Apple TV+; who is Eliza?

Is there a chance for a Surface season 2 at Apple TV+, even though the series was originally billed as more of a one-time event? Based on the conversations we’re hearing now, there is a beacon of hope! That is a good thing, given that the finale did raise a lot of interesting questions, including who Eliza really is.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, series star Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirmed that there are, in fact, talks underway to bring the mystery/thriller back. However, she does make it clear that it’s going to be a “whole new world,” and the events of the season 1 finale offers “potential for the show to grow on a global level.” The mystery about Eliza could be one of the major things a season 2 picks up on, and that is one of many things you can ponder over in your head for the next little while.

So now that we know that a season 2 is more possible than we first thought, the question then becomes something pretty simple: How in the world to make it happen. This is where most of the attention has to fall on viewers. Convince your friends to watch! Renewals are often decided based on the number of people who watch after a certain period of time, and we tend to believe 100% that this is going to be the case here, as well. The same goes for people who watch the show the whole way through.

Odds are, we’ll hear formally about a season 2 over the next few months; the sooner that happens, the better the chances of more coming at some point in the new year. We know that a lot of streaming shows can take some time to get new episodes out there, but we hope this one can capture some momentum.

Do you want to see a Surface season 2 renewal at Apple TV+, especially following the events of the finale?

