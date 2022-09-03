Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? There has certainly been a lot of headlines about the show as of late, but we know that headlines do not equal 100% a chance to dive into new episodes.

Unfortunately, this is now where we do have to share a little bit of the bad news: If you love the late-night institution, you still have to wait for a little while longer. There is no denying that we’re inching ever close to the premiere, and it could end up being here in a matter of weeks, as opposed to months. This sort of stuff is definitely worth getting excited about.

As if we didn’t hand over enough bad news earlier, though, we now have to pour on a little bit more. One of the big themes for SNL this summer has been saying goodbye. The exits of Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are pretty well-documented; however, we learned this past week that Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and first-year cast member Aristotle Athari are also leaving the sketch show. These names were more surprising, given that they could have taken advantage of extra room on the show with so many heavyweights saying goodbye.

So what is the show going to do in the wake of all of these exits? The next couple of weeks are going to be essential. Personally, we’d be shocked if they were to bring in another seven cast members to replace everyone who was gone; we could see them instead hiring around four or five and scaling back in terms of the show’s budget. In addition to hiring these newcomers, they also need to pick a host — let’s just say that there are plenty of possible candidates.

Odds are, some of this news will be announced sooner rather than later; we’ll keep you posted.

