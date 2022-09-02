NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere photo: First look at Lucy, Whistler

There has been a good bit of promotion so far for the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere, but a lot has come in the form of the crossover with the flagship show. Is there some exciting stuff there? Absolutely, but you’re also going to have a chance to see some other stuff, as well.

Take, for example, the state of things for Lucy and Whistler! The image above is one of the first ones released by CBS for the September 19 episode, and we think the look on Lucy’s face says it all when it comes to how the two are doing. We know that they went through a lot over the course of season 1, but there’s a chance for them to enter the new season in a different place, one where the two can really enjoy a happy time in their relationship.

We tend to imagine that through the early part of this season, there’s going to be some real happiness for the two as they build on their foundation — while also taking on a lot of dangerous cases at the same time. Both of them could be helpful in the premiere to stop the Raven, a criminal who originated on NCIS proper who will be heading out to the islands. This is going to be a fun chance to see different team members interact and for the overall world to expand a little bit further. Of course, we’re hoping for some awesome stuff throughout.

Of course, we’re sure that there will still be some conflict for Whistler and Lucy moving forward, largely because that is the case in just about any relationship. We’d just love to see them long-term as one of the show’s constants, and a good reminder that adversity can be overcome if you work together and really focus on what your partner wants and needs.

Hopefully, some even more stuff will come trickling out in the near future!

