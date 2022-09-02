Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 9 nominations (day 59)

The week 9 nominations have now come in within the Big Brother 24 house — so what they mean moving into the rest of the week?

Of course, we shouldn’t pretend that there was any element of surprise leading up to this. There also wasn’t a lot of activity on the feeds. A lot of people were up until extremely late (or early in the morning, depending on your point of view) — there was a lot of napping that went on. Alyssa and Terrance did their talks with new Head of Household Michael early in the day and after that, drifted off to do their own thing.

In case you didn’t get the hint by Alyssa and Terrance needing to have those conversations, these two are the players currently on the block. Depending on what happens at the Veto, one of the two will be leaving the game on Thursday. Michael has expressed that he’d prefer to not have to nominate anyone else at this point, though Turner could be a replacement nominee if he has to go there. (Taylor has told Monte she’d tip him off if he is in any danger, but we don’t think that’s going to be the case based on what we’ve seen so far.)

Following the nominations…

Terrance was a little bit irritated with Michael, strongly hinting that he’ll sway the jury against him and that everyone is talking about taking him out of the game. We don’t know exactly how it helps him, but Terrance was already talking about skewing the jury anyway after Michael and Brittany kept Kyle’s comments from everyone until it benefited them to bring it up.

As for Alyssa, Michael assured her that Terrance is the target right now, and she mostly went up out of fear that she would win Veto and take him down. (We don’t honestly think Michael’s that concerned about it; she’s just the easiest person to nominate that won’t lead to a quick blowback on the other side.)

