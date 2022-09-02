America’s Got Talent lineup: Mayyas, Mervant Vera in live show #5

Tuesday night on NBC is going to bring you the remaining eleven acts competing to make the America’s Got Talent finale. Who can you expect to be taking part?

While there has been a lot of great talent so far in this season, there are definitely some contenders still to come. When it comes to variety especially, this could be one of the most exciting episodes of the season. We hope that it’s a little bit unpredictable; we had a little bit of that with Metaphysic going through but other than that, things have been fairly easy to chart.

Without further ado now, let’s share who else is set to hit the stage.

Mayyas – One of the biggest selling points in Tuesday’s show. Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer act brought their own Lebanese style to the competition and were incredible.

Mervant Vera – He combined hip-hop and magic previously to produce a really good performance; his challenge now is that we’ve seen so many good magic acts already.

Aubrey Burchell – One of the stronger seasons remaining, she had a memorable personality beyond just a great voice.

Jordan Conley – The comedian is here by virtue of the wild-card vote, so you gotta hope that he brings it moving into his next performance!

Blade 2 Blade – The knife-throwing act probably will not advance to the next round, but they should be exciting nonetheless.

Kristen Cruz – The other notable singer of the group. She’s known for something totally different on TikTok and this is a chance for her to shine.

Kristy Sellars – In her first audition, she combined pole-dancing with projection to create a memorable experience.

Max Ostler – A fantastic young dancer … but also probably an underdog to keep going.

urbancrew (Flyers of the South) – We haven’t seen this group from the Philippines on the show since early on in the season … but they pack SO much content in!

Shu Takada – Easily, one of the coolest yo-yo artists that we’ve had.

Travis Japan – Can they be the next big pop vocal group? That’s at least what they are hoping for!

