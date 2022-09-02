Rutherford Falls canceled at Peacock; no season 3 coming

After two seasons on the Peacock streaming service, it looks like we’ll have to say goodbye to Rutherford Falls.

According to a report coming in now courtesy of Deadline, the series starring Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding has been canceled after two seasons on the air. The latest batch of episodes arrived on the streaming service in mid-June, and clearly it did not get enough traction from viewers to continue.

Losing this show at this juncture does come as a dire shame. This was a trailblazer when it comes to Native American representation, especially behind the scenes in the writers’ room. It also felt like the sort of series that could have grown exponentially with more exposure; it just never found a way to get it, even with a familiar face like Helms as the lead and The Good Place / Parks and Recreation exec Mike Schur involved behind the scenes.

What the end of Rutherford Falls speaks to, at least from this vantage point, is the extreme level of competition that exists for just about every comedy series that is out there. It is extremely hard to get your show to stand out, and sometimes it all comes down to luck or being in the right place at the right time. Peacock as a service is still looking for that mainstream hit to boost up the rest of their other programming; right now, its biggest selling point comes via repeats of a show like The Office coupled with sports programming. It needs to break through further and if it does that, maybe some other shows like Rutherford Falls can better succeed there in the future. At the very least, this is the sort of thing that we hope for.

