Magnum PI season 5: All of our September hopes!

We’re finally into the month of September and as so many of you know, this is going to be a huge month for Magnum PI season 5. Production is going to kick off soon!

We assume that over the coming days/weeks, the cast will reconvene and everyone can celebrate the NBC revival in a way that they haven’t since it was first announced. Remember that everyone has been in different places (and even different countries at times) since season 4 first wrapped earlier this year. Having twenty more episodes is an incredible reason to celebrate and who knows? There is a chance for something more down the road, as well.

So what do we want to map out in this piece moving forward? It’s pretty simple: What sort of good stuff we’re expecting this month.

The reunion – We’re sure some behind-the-scenes photos will be taken of the lead-up to the start of filming. We’ve seen traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremonies in the past, so there’s a chance for something similar here.

A couple of tiny teases – Nothing major, but perhaps we learn the title of the premiere — or, the return of a guest star or two!

Behind-the-scenes humor – It’s always nice to see the cast back together and laughing. Sure, being on Magnum PI is a job, but it doesn’t always feel like that when you love what you do! This is a philosophy that we know a lot of shows do love to impart whenever they can.

What we probably won’t get

Any further news on a premiere date. It’s much too early! We know that the show will be back in 2023 but until NBC sees how some of their fall shows are performing, we feel like they’re going to take their time making a decision. For now, we just need to have confidence that they will find a spot that feels right for it in the end.

Here’s to hoping for a great month, and a lot of news very soon.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 in the month of September?

