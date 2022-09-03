Chicago PD season 10 premiere photo: First look at Jay Halstead

As you prepare for the Chicago PD premiere on NBC come Wednesday, September 21, it makes sense to have bittersweet emotions. It’s great to see the Intelligence crew back, but it’s also heart-wrenching when you remember that Jay Halstead’s exit is going to happen early on in season 10.

If you look above, you can see a photo of Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos from the premiere episode titled “Let It Bleed” — and even that is bittersweet. There is no specific “farewell episode” for Halstead yet, so that leads to us being in this painful reality where, in theory, he could leave at any given moment. We may not want to think about it, but it’s a reality that we can’t quite avoid here, either.

So much of our excitement for his story will depend on how he is written out. Killing the character may be the easiest solution since you don’t have to explain where he is, but it’s also the last thing we want to see. The show already killed off Olinsky, and it just doesn’t feel like any part of that would be satisfying. Instead, we hope that the writers end up coming up with a creative solution that allows him to return someday, even if it’s just for an episode here or there. We also don’t want this to be one of those stories where the character leaves and is never brought up again. Halstead has too much value in this world for us to ever want that; he’s made a monumental impact on pretty much every character he’s come in contact with from the very beginning.

Hopefully, NBC will be sharing some official details before too long about what’s coming up down the road; so far, they have played some cards close to the vest.

