Chicago PD season 10: How will Jay Halstead be written out?

The Chicago PD season 10 premiere is set to arrive a little later this month, and it’s fair at this point to have mixed feelings about it.

Once upon a time, it was easy to say that the prevailing emotion entering the new season was excitement and nothing else … but that was before new info started to come out about Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit. Losing a longtime series regular is never easy, but this somehow still feels worse than normal. Some of that is due to Jay Halstead’s longstanding tenure, and another part of it is due to all of the recent changes across the Dick Wolf universe. Remember that Kelli Giddish is also departing Law & Order: SVU, and the reasoning behind these two exits could be somewhat similar (and, potentially, financially driven from higher-ups).

There’s another component worth thinking about here with Halstead, and that is how exactly we’ll be saying goodbye to this character. Would the producers really kill him off? We are concerned, given that it’s hard to imagine Jay willingly leaving his job or his new wife in Upton. It doesn’t seem as though Tracy Spiridakos is leaving, so this isn’t a position where the two take off together. Chicago PD has killed off characters before, and we can’t pretend like this is anything other than a really dangerous job where this sort of stuff does happen.

The best-case scenario for Halstead’s exit could be somewhat similar to Casey on Chicago Fire, where there is something personal that causes him to leave the city for some lengthy period of time. Upton could still visit him here and there on weekends and for a time, this could work. Of course, the downside here is that this situation wouldn’t work eventually, and either the two would split up or one of the two of them would have to move.

