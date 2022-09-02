Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere: The Valinor choice

There were a number of huge moments throughout the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere, and what stands out will likely vary depending on the viewer.

For us, though, one of the most fascinating stories right now pertains to the setup of Valinor, what it means to the elves, and Galadriel’s decision to not return. She still wants justice for her brother’s death, and despite whatever coaxing may come her way, she just can’t forget about it. She’s moving away from an idyllic paradise, however, with this decision, and effectively choosing to do down a far more challenging and difficult road.

In a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Morfydd Clark (who plays the aforementioned character) had to say about the decision:

“Galadriel’s made a big move in not going to [Valinor], and I think that’s really a big part of her character … She doesn’t feel like she deserves it, and she knows how good Valinor is, which makes it even sadder. She knows how beautiful it can be there, but she doesn’t feel like she’s worthy of it.”

We’d love to say that this could change for her down the road, though we also know where the character eventually ends up in Lord of the Rings down the road. So much of her life’s story could be this eternal battle to stop Sauron and the forces of evil, and we tend to imagine that there are going to be a number of forces cycling through along the way. There could be some excitement that comes with watching things change over time here, but we feel pretty confident that more peril is coming throughout Middle-Earth.

After the first two episodes, the thing we’re perhaps the most curious about with The Rings of Power is just seeing how all of these different storylines and people come together.

What do you most want to see on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Galadriel after this choice?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







