Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Our September hopes!

We are now officially into the month of September, so what will that mean in regards to a Jack Ryan season 3?

If you have been a longtime reader, you know that we’ve been advocating for some sort of announcement in regards to another season for quite some time now. How in the world can we not? This is a show that has left us all hanging for SO long and by the time it premieres, it will have been more or less three years since season 2.

We’ve already noted that we think there’s a good chance something will come out on the John Krasinski series this month, especially since Amazon has already premiered The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and that means they can start to shift some attention elsewhere. The big question is largely when we’re going to have a chance to see that news, and what said news could be.

If we had to hope for one thing in particular right now, it is a larger announcement on the premiere in a week or two, and a teaser of sorts to accompany it. Given that we think Jack Ryan could come back in November (signs do point to a 2023 start), we don’t necessarily think that the folks over at Amazon will rush into a full-length trailer. Even if we could get a thirty-second preview this month, we’d consider that a great thing and also a start to whatever else they have planned. We tend to think that a longer trailer will come out three or four weeks before the show comes out, and in that you could get a better sense of the next chapter’s scale.

Even if this was filmed right in the midst of the global health crisis, we do still expect things to be just as action-packed and intense as you’d imagine. Prepare accordingly…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

