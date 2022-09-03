NCIS season 20 premiere photo: Torres and Knight’s struggle

The NCIS season 20 premiere is set to arrive on CBS come September 19, and this is an event that will 100% take its toll on the team.

After all, just consider how much is at stake here from start to finish! They have to take down the oh-so-mysterious Raven and beyond just that, there are questions regarding what is really happening to one Alden Parker. At the start of the episode, the team may think that he’s safely leaving town with the help of his ex-wife Vivian. However, we tend to think that over time, they’re going to become aware that Teri Polo’s character is somewhat involved, and that only adds to the drama.

Based on the photo that we’ve got above for this episode, it does feel clear already that this case is putting both Torres and Knight through their paces. They are looking at what seems to be a phone — does it hold answers as to what’s really going on here? These two are obviously going to be important to figuring out where Parker is; nobody may know him that well as of yet, but these two clearly are more familiar with him than most.

We know already that these two agents are going to have a good bit of help over the course of this story. Jane Tennant and Ernie Malik from NCIS: Hawaii are going to be in town and are willing to help. Meanwhile, they could also get an assist from Tobias Fornell — he and Parker are at least familiar with each other thanks to the FBI, and it’s possible that Joe Spano’s character knows some people who could lend a helping hand.

