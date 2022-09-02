NCIS season 20 premiere spoilers: The crossover’s scale

The NCIS season 20 premiere is just over two weeks away! It definitely feels like the right time to be excited, especially after such a long hiatus.

So what is the top story entering this epic episode, titled “A Family Matter”? It has to be the crossover with NCIS: Hawaii, given that there are SO many different photos and teases out there about it already.

We know that, understandably, one of the biggest questions entering the story is how much of a crossover we’ll really get. The event that took place earlier this year was a pretty scaled-back one, as we had video appearances during the NCIS half whereas in the NCIS: Hawaii half, the full extent of it was Torres and Knight going to Hawaii. This time around, it is going to be much more involved. While Vanessa Lachey and Jason Antoon are the only two Hawaii cast members appearing on-location in the NCIS half, it does appear that you will see multiple scenes with both of them. Take the image above, for example, which clearly shows Lachey as Jane Tennant out the field alongside Katrina Law.

One of the biggest challenges with a premiere like this is trying to figure out how it can work logistically. Based on what we know, CBS and the studio were careful in how they constructed this to make sure that the casts could properly mingle. Hawaii started production earlier than NCIS so that more cast members could be out there. Meanwhile, the early start to Hawaii likely allowed for more time later for Lachey and Antoon to go out to Los Angeles and film NCIS proper.

Remember that this big event is poised to air on CBS come Monday, September 19 starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

