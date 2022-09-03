Blue Bloods season 13 premiere photo: Peter Hermann returns!

Of course, there are plenty of things to be excited about when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere — Peter Hermann included!

Even though we don’t get to see the Younger alum on a weekly basis as Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle, there typically is some good storytelling almost any time he turns up. His return could be especially valuable for the premiere when you consider what’s at stake. Erin is currently running for District Attorney, so wouldn’t Jack have a take on that — especially since he is also in the legal field?

CBS isn’t giving too many details about his return as of yet, though the synopsis for the premiere (titled “Keeping the Faith”) indicates that she “is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle, regarding her run for District Attorney.” Is he going to offer to help her in some capacity along the way? Whatever gets these two characters back around each other! Even though their marriage didn’t work out, it remains abundantly clear that there is still a lot of love here and that Jack deeply respects her as a person.

Now, we just have to wait and see how much of Jack we end up seeing beyond the premiere. Remember for a moment that Erin’s DA election is unlikely to be wrapped up in the premiere, especially if Blue Bloods is trying to pace these stories out in a way that is similar to real time. We think episode 4 or 5 (which would air in November) would be the perfect time to get to the actual election. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Bridget Moynahan’s character wins — imagine the different story possibilities that could come with that!

