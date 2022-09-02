The Bachelorette spoilers: A two-night fantasy suite event!

Monday night on The Bachelorette, you are going to see one of the most important parts of the season in fantasy suites — and you should also know that ABC is giving the show ample time to get through it all.

As the promo below confirms (and if you did not know already), there is a two-night event coming that will feature the overnight dates and all of the drama that comes with them. This is the part of the show where things always tend to hit the fan, mostly because relationships tend to get super-serious. You wee Gabby and Rachel wonder if their men are actually ready for the next step, which includes getting engaged. Then, you have that infamous scene of Gabby crying, wondering if she is “too broken for anyone to love.” (For the record, we still think gabby finds her guy at the end of all of this, but it could take some time to get there.)

Given that there are two leads and so many guys left, we can’t be shocked that ABC is making this into a multi-night event. Now, let’s go ahead and hope that the entirety of the necessary content is actually in these episodes. We know that there are still a ton of people out there unhappy with production for turning the hometown date rose ceremony into an online exclusive, especially since there was SO much obvious filler during the Men Tell All special that could have been cut instead.

Following this event, the finale is going to be here! That will help to set the stage for Bachelor in Paradise, which may actually be the main event for a lot of Bachelor Nation fans these days. It’s certainly the most chaotic out of any of these shows. (If you haven’t seen the trailer, be sure to visit the link here.)

The (Fantasy) Suite Life of Gabby & Rachel. All-new Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. #TheBachelorette

