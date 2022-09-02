American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: The right time

We know that we are getting pretty close to when American Horror Story season 11 should be coming on the air. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and ask the big question — if you are FX, what are you waiting for right now? Shouldn’t you want this news out there already?

Based on some of our most recent estimations, we do tend to think that the new season will be poised to arrive before we get around to mid-October, so we’re all just waiting for the stories to start coming out. Should we expect something in the coming days?

If we had to issue some sort of reasonable guess right now, it is that season 11 will probably get some sort of official announcement next week. While it’s possible they could announce something today, is that really a good idea leading into a three-day weekend? We’re a little skeptical, and we certainly don’t think anything will come out during Labor Day itself. Tuesday feels like the earliest possible time they could reveal something at this point.

If we were FX, we suppose what we’re looking at here is a way to keep the buzz going moving out of Horror Stories and into the main show; they may not want people getting TOO excited about season 11 until the spin-off is done! With the way that American Horror Story is marketed, they will probably get a good many viewers even if a date is only announced a month / month and a half before a premiere.

