Big Brother 24: Where was the jury house segment?

If you are watching Big Brother 24, then we feel like there’s one thing you very much missed tonight: A chance to see the jury house.

So, where was a segment all about it tonight? Given that Joseph is a fan favorite, we know a LOT of people wanted to see what’s going on over there.

If you want to ensure you don’t miss any Big Brother 24 updates now, be sure to visit the link here. We will have more the rest of the season.

Ultimately, the jury house segment was ultimately a casualty of everything else going on tonight during the broadcast. That, of course, included everything that happened with Kyle. The segments about his comments and the fallout took the place of what would have probably been a jury segment.

As for whether or not there will be a chance to look at the jury next week, it feels likely. While there is a double eviction to be had coming up, we know that it is coming in the form of a two-hour episode. That means that there will be a good chance for the show to highlight everything that they want to and then some.

We have seen a few little social-media peeks all about the jury house on social media, but those don’t exactly paint a picture of what life is really like over there.

If you love Joseph…

We do have a hard time thinking that jury house this season is the last chance we see him. If there’s a second season of The Challenge USA, we have a good feeling that he is going to appear in that. Also, we wouldn’t be shocked if we end up seeing he and Taylor on The Amazing Race down the road. That does just feel like something that makes a good bit of sense, right?

What do you think is going to happen in the Big Brother 24 jury house?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







