Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: September expectations

Now that we’re getting into the month of September, what is there to say about a Carnival Row season 2? Is some premiere date news finally on the horizon?

There is no denying that we’ve waited a REALLY long time for this show to come back. We know that we’ve said this before, but it is still worth noting that Cara Delevingne, in the time since finishing this show, went and did a whole season of Only Murders in the Building. That season has already aired in its entirety on Hulu!

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, we do think that some news on Carnival Row and the future has to be imminent. We understand that the series has a significant post-production window but even still, we want to see at least a teaser for what is coming up next. Our feeling is that at some point between now and the end of October, we’ll get at least something on what is coming up. We just don’t think that Amazon is going to be altogether eager to rush anything along.

If there is one big reason for them to exercise patience, right now it is with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The fantasy epic has dominated most of their marketing over the past several weeks, and it will continue to do so while it remains on the air. The plan right now is for it to be done when we get around to the middle of October and at that point, it’s possible that a little more news could start to trickle out there. Or, at the very least, that is what we hope.

Another big question is whether there’s even a chance at a season 3 — after all, this long wait probably is going to make a renewal all the more challenging.

