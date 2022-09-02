Will Big Brother 24 be interrupted by Presidential Address?

There is a new episode of Big Brother 24 coming to CBS tonight, and we know already there are questions about how things will unfold from a network point of view.

Here is one of the primary questions we are currently seeing: Will the show end up being interrupted by a speech from President Biden? The Commander in Chief is currently speaking in Philadelphia, leading some to wonder what happens if he goes long or what the networks are planning to do. Broadcasters do often cut away from programming, after all, to air such speeches.

In this instance, though, don’t expect to miss any Big Brother. According to a report from Deadline, broadcast networks are not currently planning to air the speech, and there is a good chance that President Biden could be done before the 9:00 p.m. Eastern hour anyway. The show should go on uninterrupted.

Tonight’s Big Brother will be among the most emotionally-charged in recent memory, as you are going to see Kyle find himself evicted from the game. Weeks ago, he made comments about a potential Cookout forming within the house, which were entirely baseless and used as justification to start an alliance featuring white players. While he did not use the phrase “all-white alliance,” the implication was clear. Fellow houseguests Michael and Brittany informed the other players of the comments over the weekend, and on Monday Turner nominated him at the Veto Ceremony. This episode will focus on the fallout from that, alongside Kyle’s eventual eviction (it feels locked in) and interview with Julie Chen Moonves.

Later on in the night, we’ll have even more news when it comes to the Head of Household Competition.

