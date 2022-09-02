Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3: Another new showrunner

If there is one thing we’ve grown rather used to over time at this point, it is Law & Order: Organized Crime having a wide array of showrunners. In the early going, the series had Matt Olmstead attached to the role; then, Ilene Chaiken of Empire was brought in, and she is credited as being one of the main stewards in the only going. She retained the position until Barry O’Brien took over on an interim basis near the end of season 2.

Now, the winding road continues. Bryan Goluboff originally was brought in as the season 3 showrunner and now, he will be replaced (per Deadline) by Sean Jablonski. Sean does have connections to the franchise, having written for Law & Order earlier in his career; his more recent credits include Satisfaction and Project Blue Book. O’Brien is also still on the show as a writer / executive producer.

Why is there so much turnover when it comes to this particular position on Organized Crime? It’s a great question, but it’s something that extends beyond just this show and also the showrunner position. If you look across the board, there has been a significant shift in personnel across the greater Dick Wolf universe. We’ve lost cast members from the FBI universe, plus Kelli Giddish on Law & Order: SVU, Anthony Anderson from the flagship Law & Order, and Jesse Lee Soffer from Chicago PD. Meanwhile, SVU has a new showrunner entering this season, and there could still be surprise announcements later on this show.

The reasons for many of these changes vary, but they collectively speak to a couple of things: The challenge and exhaustion that comes with working on an expansive franchise like this and some financial decisions from the powers-that-be. Most of these departures and/or changes fall into one of those two categories.

