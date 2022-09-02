Surface season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale this week at Apple TV+, can you expect a Surface season 2 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road?

We wish that we had a clear answer to this question right now but regrettably, that is not the case. There is no official season 2 ordered at the streaming service, and there may never be. From the start this show was designed to have a beginning, middle, and end, which is often the case with most psychological thrillers. You want to get into a show like this hoping to see answers since otherwise, you are left feeling somewhat hollow and frustrated. Nobody wanted to see that happen here; that is 100% clear.

Now with all of that being said, we take a never-say-never approach when it comes to renewals here. You could easily argue that at some point down the road, another story rises to the surface here (pun intended) that justifies a return. So much of that comes down to the creative plus the overall ratings performance. The latter can be an especially tough thing to gauge, mostly because Apple does not have a tendency to deliver a lot of information about this publicly. They keep their cards rather close to the vest.

What we can go ahead and say at the moment is this: We hope that Apple does at least continue to create thought-provoking shows like this, as we think that the world of television is so much better off with them around. You want to be able to check out things every week that leave you wondering and speculating; these are conversation-starters, and we think that in a less competitive market a series like this would likely be a larger hit.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Surface right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Surface season 2 at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







