Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The post-production factor

We’ve officially arrived to the month of September and yet, we’re still waiting for information on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. When will the drought end? Obviously, we wish we had an answer to this very thing! If only that was the case.

We tend to believe that we’ll learn something this most, but that’s mostly because it’d be almost irresponsible not to. There’s just not much of a reason for Apple TV+ to keep us waiting if we are meant to truly get something this fall. After all, fall is almost here!

For the sake of this piece, though, we figured we’d talk a little bit more about one factor that has a role to play in dictating the premiere date, and that is tied to post-production — the work that needs to be done even once filming is complete. It’s one of the main reasons we haven’t seen the show yet!

On one level, it’s clear that Ted Lasso is not going to have the lengthy post times of some other series out there — take, for example, a series like The Boys that has a ton of superhero action scenes. However, there are still some visual effects required here. Take the soccer stadiums when matches are being played; the producers aren’t packing tens of thousands of people in those just to film some sequences! They have to be rather innovative when it comes to how they make things work.

Beyond just this, episodes have to be edited and scored, and there is some ADR work where cast members show up and re-record dialogue for certain scenes. It is important for all of this stuff to be done long before the early episodes premiere, so all of this is a factor in a start date.

In the end, though, we continue to think that the biggest reason for a premiere-date delay right now is simply Apple finding the best place for the show. They are going to be patient with it here.

