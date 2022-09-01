Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 24: An alter ego

Next week on MTV you’re going to get a chance to see Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 24 — and the comedy that comes with it.

After so much drama as of late (especially when it comes to Angelina and The Situation), who doesn’t want to see some silliness? Luckily, Snooki seems to be doing that next week with the introduction of Dren, a new alter ego that allows her to explore a different side of herself. Things are going to get weird, and of course this has to happen right around a major celebration in Nikki’s birthday.

To get a few more details now about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 24 synopsis below:

Dren (n): Snooki’s alter ego. Pauly and Nikki arrive, and the roommates meet the local wildlife. But the lions and tigers and bears got nothing on Snooki when Dren takes over on Nikki’s birthday.

So what’s the point of all of this? Well, let’s just say that we’re not altogether sure that there is a point and that’s fine. This is mostly just one of those episodes designed to give us a little bit of silly fun. We’re down to have a little bit of comedy with some of the cast here as we inch closer to the end of the season. There, we’re sure that there is going to be a lot of reflection on everything that we’ve seen so far, coupled with a peek at what some of the future could hold. For the time being, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a season 6; while we are cautiously optimistic, we can’t just forget that Floribama Shore is not continuing after years on the air — at least for now.

Related – Check out some more Jersey Shore Family Vacation information now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







