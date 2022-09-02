Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH? Zingbot’s back!

Who won HoH within the Big Brother 24 house? There are a few different things to be intrigued about at this point in the game.

We should start here by discussing the Zingbot: The insult-wielding robot will be making a rare Head of Household Competition appearance on Sunday! Typically Zingbot is a staple for Veto Competitions, and our conspiracy theory right now was that this has been changed to compensate for the super-hot weather in the Los Angeles area right now. Vetoes are typically in the afternoon, and this HoH is happening at night — cooler weather.

Also, host Julie Chen Moonves confirmed on Instagram today that the competition will be some sort of puzzle, so this could be the sort of thing that almost any houseguest could win. (Whenever we think of puzzles, for some reason we tend to think of Kaitlyn botching that puzzle of herself back in season 20.) The funny thing about this comp is that it feels like it could be done in like five or ten minutes and yet, we don’t think feeds will be coming back soon after the show.

Remember that Turner can’t compete in HoH today, but everyone else is fair game! Michael is definitely the person in most need of winning the comp, as the target is by far the most on him. Alyssa and Terrance should at least want to avoid going on the block, since they are easy pawns if someone from the other side wins.

We will have more updates from this comp throughout the night; just be prepared to have a certain measure of patience, since we could be waiting a while. (If we learn any of the Zingbot zings later in the evening, we’ll also provide you with some of those.)

Update: We did get an early result much to our surprise, and Michael is in power again! He just keeps winning…

