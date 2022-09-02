Big Brother 24: Where is Kyle Capener, Julie Chen interview?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode, we anticipate some will be looking for the extended interview with Kyle Capener and Julie Chen Moonves. This is the most controversial contestant of the season, so what will he truly have to say for himself?

The first thing that we should say is that we don’t expect anything too earth-shattering from this interview. This is not a situation like Big Brother 15 where Aaryn left the house unaware of the backlash that was coming her way. Kyle knows what he said about the alliance he wanted to start, and has had days to process and prepare for it. He has apologized to the other houseguests, but he’s also talked about how tonight could be a “redemption” for him on some level. This is someone who is thinking a lot actively about his image, so we tend to think he’ll be prepared for whatever he is asked. (We tend to think it matters more what Kyle does after the show, as opposed to what he does over the next few days.)

For most of the season, we’ve seen Julie do extended interviews with all of the houseguests, and we tend to believe that we are going to see something similar here. These tend to be posted the day after the eviction show on the show’s official Instagram, and sometimes, you see players get into a few more subjects. The Kyle one is going to be difficult since there’s more to the controversy than just what was shown on TV, and these interviews tend to be catered more to casual viewers than people who watch the live feeds.

Ultimately, it was right to see Kyle leave and ultimately, we wish we didn’t have to see him again this season. Unfortunately, he is a part of the jury, and he will contribute to the end of the season.

It is worth noting there were no goodbye messages tonight; we’ll see if those are a part of the extended interview.

Where do you want to see Big Brother 24 go after Kyle’s exit?

