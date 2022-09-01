Saturday Night Live: Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat leaving

Well, here is some news on Saturday Night Live entering season 48 that shocks us: Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat are both out.

We already knew entering the new season that Kyle Mooney, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant were leaving the show. Meanwhile, today TVLine confirmed that Melissa, Alex, and first-year cast member Aristotle Athari are also departing. In the case of Athari, we do tend to see a lot of cast members leave after one season for a wide array of reasons.

As for Alex and Melissa, let’s just say that these two departures are a little more stunning. We are speaking here about two people who were poised to have huge seasons! We tended to think that Alex was poised to become one of the show’s bigger stars, and Melissa was arguably one of the best impressionists left on staff.

So what is going on here? We’re sure that a few new cast members, at least, are going to brought on board to freshen up the cast. Beyond just that, SNL and NBC at large may be trying to cut back on costs. One of the reasons for the huge cast the past two seasons was to help balance out absences from Davidson, McKinnon, and occasionally Kenan Thompson. They needed a lot of people for when others were away. Moving forward, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a smaller group who will appear in more total episodes. Even Kenan no longer has his sitcom, so there’s a chance that he will have more of a stable presence.

Remember that the new season of SNL is going to premiere on NBC this fall, and we’re looking forward to having more updates along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you most think about Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat leaving Saturday Night Live after the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







