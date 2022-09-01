Loki season 2 premiere date: When will an announcement come?

Are you ready to learn more about when Loki season 2 will premiere over on Disney+? If you find yourselves already eager, we 100% understand. There is so much to be excited about here!

Of course, the unfortunate reality is just that we’re going to be waiting for a good while still. Filming only began earlier this year! If there was ever a surefire sign that we will be waiting a good while to see the series back, it’s that we’re not even that deep into the post-production process as of yet.

At the moment, we do think we’ll be in a holding pattern for most of the rest of the year; we were lucky to get a few different teases at San Diego Comic-Con a little earlier on this summer, but we’re in a spot now where we 100% anticipate that this is going to be it for a good while and we have to be okay with that.

Because of this, let’s go ahead and get to the next big question: When are we actually going to see the premiere date revealed? Is that going to be at some point a little bit later this year? While we would absolutely love that just for the sake of having more information, we tend to believe that’s a little unlikely at the moment. Odds are, the folks at Disney are going to be patient here because they have every reason in the world to be. We imagine that instead, they will take their time figuring out the idea spot for the show to generate the biggest audience out there.

For the time being, our feeling is that we’re going to get a date at some point before we get around to the late spring — there needs to be some time to build up anticipation, right?

