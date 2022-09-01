NCIS season 20 premiere spoilers: First photo with Knight, Palmer

The NCIS season 20 premiere is airing in just under a few weeks — are you ready to see the cast and crew back in action?

In particular, we want to see a little bit more of Knight and Palmer, and the photo above is the first one we’ve got of Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen together on this season!

As so many of you know, the season 19 finale concluded with Knight and Palmer deciding that they wanted to give a relationship a go. This is something that almost certainly we’re going to see play out during the season, but it remains to be seen just how much of it we’re going to see in the premiere. There’s a lot going on here! The primary focus is going to be these two characters working with NCIS in order to stop the Raven. Nobody may necessarily know the true extent of the danger that he is in at the moment, but that’s something that almost everyone will clearly understand in due time. We don’t imagine the producers are going to make anyone wait for more information on that.

Of course, the two are going to have a lot of help, as the photo above also confirms that the two will spend some time with Ernie and Tennant from NCIS: Hawaii. The relationship will be a little bit of a slow burn, but we tend to imagine that there will be a few opportunities to see and explore it moving forward.

For now, let’s just be happy that we’ve got a lot of great stuff coming.

What do you most want to see from Knight and Palmer both during the NCIS season 20 premiere?

