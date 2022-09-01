The Resort season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

Following the big finale today on Peacock, is there a good chance that The Resort gets renewed for another season? Or, is this going to be the end of the road?

First and foremost, let’s start with where things stand right now: Nothing has been 100% confirmed in regards to the future. Of course, we want to see the series back with more episodes down the road. Why in the world wouldn’t we?

Ultimately, though, the future of the Cristin Milioti – William Jackson Harper series is going to depend heavily on what Peacock and the creative team decides. This is one of those shows that really does need a specific premise to come back, but there’s a good reason to have it be so. For starters, Peacock needs as many potential hits as possible, and this one can provide that. It also has two starts that a lot of viewers are familiar with, and we tend to think that goes a long way towards the long-term success.

Provided that show DOES get renewed, let’s dive into the next big question here in precisely when this show is going to premiere. After all, we’ll be waiting for at least a little while to see what’s coming! The earliest we could see it is summer 2023, but it could be later based on action schedules, timing, and of course when it ends up being renewed — and if it does. We know that Peacock hasn’t had the success of some other streamers out there, but we don’t get the sense that it is going anywhere in the near future. Instead, it needs to invest even more in these sort of shows to really catapult itself to the next level.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resort right now

What do you think about The Resort — should there be a season 2 at Peacock?

If so, when do you think that it could potentially air down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







