Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Beyond the eviction (day 58)

We’d spend a good bit of time talking about tonight’s Big Brother 24 eviction, but is there a point? Kyle is gone; there is no real reason to spend a lot of time diving into it.

The important thing to remember tonight is that nothing ends with his eviction. It’s going to continue entering jury house and then, outside the game. He’s going to have to face a lot of people and the controversy over his Cookout 2.0 comments is going to stick with him. Michael and Brittany were questioned over the timing of them choosing to come forward with what Kyle said, and that’s also going to linger for a little bit.

The one thing we will say is that based on what we saw from him yesterday, Kyle is way too concerned about how the show is editing him (he referred to tonight as his “redemption” episode to Alyssa), and less concerned with how his comments impacted other people. Instead of hearing from them, he’s spent a lot of time talking at them.

For now, let’s shift things up and focus more on what could be happening after the eviction. Last night we saw Taylor, Michael, and Brittany reaffirm both their final three and their final four with Monte. How genuine is that? We can’t say 100% just yet on Monte’s part, since he has spoken so much about wanting to take Michael out before they get to final four. If that is the final four, Michael will have to win out to get to the final two, but he’d have to in just about any different configuration in the game.

We know Brittany in particular wants to win HoH since she hasn’t so far — she probably wouldn’t go at Michael right now, especially since Alyssa, Turner, and Terrance are all still in the game. We think for the Big Brochella side of the house Alyssa and Terrance would be the nominees — if Monte DID get HoH and tried to target Michael, he wouldn’t do it right away.

At this point, we just can’t wait for Kyle to be gone so there will be a lot of other game-related things to discuss.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the next Big Brother 24 Head of Household?

