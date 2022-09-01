Chicago Fire season 11: See new poster hyping up Med, PD

As we prepare for the start of Chicago Fire season 11 on NBC this fall, why not check out a new poster with this show, plus Med and PD?

Above, you can see the new key art that is hyping up all of One Chicago in its entirety. Of course, there are a number of iconic characters in there including Severide, Boden, Upton, Dr. Halstead, and Dr. Charles.

For a lot of people out there, though, what will be more notable than who is in this poster is who isn’t. To be specific, there are some key omissions here, whether it be someone like Cruz from Fire, Ethan from Men, or of course Jay from Chicago PD. The latter is probably the hardest to digest right now, and that is due to the simple fact that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the show at some point this fall. The circumstances surrounding his exit are still unclear, and the thing that we’re 100% the most concerned about right now is whether or not Jay will be killed off. Nobody wants that!

Ultimately, though, the show does go on, even if we are still bitter about seeing Halstead go. We’ll have have to see what the long-term ripple effect is of this sort of departure from the franchise. Also, of course you’re going to have dramatic stories and somewhere along the road here, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for a crossover. The main focus for Dick Wolf in the fall is doing one across the Law & Order universe, so maybe we will see something like this a little bit later on down the road.

