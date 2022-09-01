Entering the Stargirl season 3 premiere, we knew that there could be a significant death by the end — enter The Gambler.

While this guy wasn’t necessarily the favorite character of a lot of fans out there, he was a critical part of the Blue Valley world — now, he’s gone. Not only that, but Cindy is the lead suspect for his death! It feels clear that this is an interesting way to kick things off, right?

On the surface, Cindy is the perfect person to be potentially accused — she’s a villain! Or, is she? Reforming villains is a big part of this season, and we think that the writers are trying to remind us that very few people are 100% good or 100% bad. The thing we know is that it’s hard to imagine Shiv actually being the guilty party here. Why would she be revealed now? That’s far too easy…

Ultimately, killing off The Gambler makes a good bit of sense when it comes to the overall tone of the show — if you wanted to do a murder-mystery story, of course you needed a victim at the center of it all! The problem is that you could not have a victim that too many people were attached to emotionally, especially since you want the tone here to be relatively fun and lighthearted for most of the rest of the season. The last season was a little dark compared to season 1, so there is a real effort here to mix things up.

Now, we just have to wait and see how long this particular mystery lasts, but a whodunnit on a show like this is fun. If nothing else, this does break the mold from what we typically see in shows that are of this particular genre.

What did you think about the Stargirl season 3 premiere from top to bottom?

Who do you think killed The Gambler? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

