Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Will reality show impact it?

We know that a Squid Game season 2 is coming to Netflix and, of course, there’s a big-time reason for celebration. Are we worried about a sophomore slump? Sure, but that’s only because the first season was so great? It makes sense to have concerns, but we’re pretty confident based for now on just how creative and masterful season 1 was in its storytelling.

As we’ve pointed out a handful of times in the past, we do have to be prepared for a pretty substantial wait for season 2 — the creative process is already underway, but we’d be shocked if filming happens over the next few months.

So is this where the already-announced reality show plays a role? In a way, sure. We should go ahead and state that personally, we’re not that excited about this idea — it takes away from the original message of the show, which was a commentary on poverty and the devastating financial systems within this world.

Of course, Netflix is going to do whatever they want here and with that, they’re going to make this reality show happen — and to them, they may consider this a perfect way to keep people engaged leading up to season 2. Since there’s a good chance the scripted show does not surface until 2024, they may see this as a way to bridge the gap.

Will that really work? That remains to be seen. We think personally that a lot of people would prefer the scripted version come faster; also, there’s no guarantee that the reality competition show will be all that popular beyond just the concept.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Squid Game season 2, including a premiere date?

