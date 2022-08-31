The Witcher season 3 premiere date: How filming lights the path

Even though we’re still months away from it airing, we tend to think that Netflix is keen to give us The Witcher season 3 as soon as they can.

After all, one of the most important things for a streaming service in 2022 is momentum — you have to constantly maintain it, and it isn’t just about having a hit at any give moment in time. You gotta find a way to use that to bleed into the next hit, and doing that can’t be easy. The service had Stranger Things and Virgin River this summer, and they could generate some pretty good viewership with Manifest later this year.

Yet, they won’t be able to cap off 2022 with another season of the fantasy epic, as there’s no way that both filming and post-production will be done at that point. Production is still ongoing for the series, and we tend to imagine there’s a good bit left to do there. When you consider the external locations, weather, and even a filming interruption earlier this summer, The Witcher is not a show that can be put together fast. We don’t think anyone would want for it to. The conclusion of filming, whenever that is, really just sets the table for what happens in post-production. It’s a sign that we’re getting a little bit closer, but not that we are at the end of the road in the slightest.

Because of the long process that is involved with all of this, it’s tricky and almost irresponsible to pin down a particular date for The Witcher at present. We’re better off just taking our time, allowing the process to play out, and then diving more into a date when we’re a little closer.

