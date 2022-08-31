America’s Got Talent results show #4: Who advanced to the finale?

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent results show offered up the chance for two more acts to make the finale — but who would they be?

We should really start by saying that in general, this could be one of the more predictable shows of the season. Mike E. Winfield was the best act of the night on Tuesday, and it feels like a slam-dunk that he will advance. Meanwhile, Lily Meola feels close to the same, given that she closed out the night and America tends to love singers. Where else do you really go here? Jack Williams was fun, but seeing two comedy acts advance feels unlikely. Lee Collinson has his fans, but he may have seen his chances hampered by the judges.

(Even if Mike doesn’t go through for some crazy reason, at least he could open for Howie Mandel down the road, right?)

Remember that it’s possible for an act who didn’t advance here to be put into the final round as a wild card, though honestly we’re not expecting them to come from this week. This was one of the weaker weeks of the season so far.

The top five

There were some surprises in here! Of course Mike and Lily were in here, but the same can be said for Jack, technology act Metaphysic (which feels more like a presentation at CES than an act), and then Merissa Beddows, a singer / impressionist. We’re shocked that Lee wasn’t in there!

The top three

Metaphysic, Mike, and Lily are the top three! We’re still confused how Metaphysic ends up being in this spot, other than originality.

Advancing is…

Metaphysic and Mike! Maybe we underestimate Metaphysic on some level, but we are absolutely thrilled Mike made it through. He’s gotta be one of the most naturally talented comedians on the show in a while.

