The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: How will HBO prepare us?

If you find yourselves eager to get The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date, congratulations! You are much like so many other people out there. The premium-cable network, save for announcing the cast and the start of production, have kept reasonably quiet about what else is coming.

The only thing that has been confirmed so far is simply this: The series will be back at some point in 2023. You can see evidence of that courtesy of the network’s sizzle reel below, which came out around the time of the House of the Dragon premiere. The earliest we could see the period drama return is January or February, but we could see a little more in the way of news before that … right?

If we had to issue some sort of larger projection at this given moment in time, we’d say that HBO will announce something more on the new season before the end of the year, but we’d also advise them to again take advantage of House of the Dragon being on. Why not put some sort of teaser on at the end of the season? Give people a specific month or time-frame to look forward to. Sure, you can argue that the two shows wouldn’t share that much of an audience, but the truth is that so many people watch the Game of Thrones prequel that almost anyone could be watching both it and so other shows on HBO.

In general, we are expecting that season 2 is going to be more dramatic and expansive than ever, with us getting a chance to see more of how the servants live while the upper class continues to have burgeoning wealth and success. Nothing is going to slow down for these characters, if we are true to history here.

