The Good Fight season 6 premiere spoilers: Brand-new details!

The Good Fight season 6 premiere is going to arrive on Paramount+ in a little over a week — are you curious to know more about it?

The first thing to note here is the episode’s title of “The Beginning of the End,” and that speaks a good bit to the fact that this is the final season. It should be very much clear already that we are building towards an endgame here, and we just hope that it’s one that is satisfying. Remember for a moment that this is trying to tie up loose ends from both the original show AND The Good Wife to go along with it, and that is not an easy thing to achieve.

Let’s get back to just the premiere here for a second. Go ahead and check out the synopsis below if you want a better sense of what lies ahead:

After being promoted to top partner at the firm, Liz is forced to accept Ri’Chard Lane as a new name partner brought on to help manage her staff and client load. Meanwhile, Diane experiences déjà vu as she navigates her way in her new bullpen office, downstairs with the associates.

We think that one of the cool things about this season could be its ability to alternate between a lot of different stories and themes from the past five seasons. We’re sure that we’re going to get at least some of the legal drama that helped to really define the show over the years, while at the same time more of the signature satire that has shown up over the past few. That has helped the series in a lot of ways achieve a distinct audience — in addition to getting some positive reviews along the way.

