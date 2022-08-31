NCIS season 20 premiere photo: First look at Torres, Tennant

As we get ourselves prepared for the NCIS season 20 premiere on CBS come September 19, why not check out another photo?

Above, you can see an official look at Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) as the two work on what is they key investigation at the heart of the episode: Figuring out what in the world happened to Alden Parker, and/or trying to stop the Raven. Tennant and Ernie from NCIS: Hawaii are in town in preparation for a global military exercise and with that in mind, it makes sense for them to help out on this case!

The producers of both NCIS shows have already worked to establish a good dynamic between Torres and Tennant. This is one that dates back years, and the two even have that “TNT” nickname for a reason. (Lachey and Valderrama have also known each other dating all the way back to Vanessa’s days on MTV.)

Whatever happens during this story is going to carry over to NCIS: Hawaii. We’ll have to wait and see if this is the only crossover this season, or if there is something else that comes a little bit later on down the road. Anything feels possible but for now, we want to see the Raven caught and see what sort of extended storylines we’re going to get amidst all of the case-of-the-week action over the first few months.

