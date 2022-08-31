MasterChef season 12 episode 18 spoilers: The semifinals…

Next week on MasterChef season 12 episode 18 you’re going to dive head-first into the semifinals; are you ready for what lies ahead?

The first thing that we should say here is that moving forward, every challenge is going to be that much more important — there aren’t that many left! There are only five contestants remaining, and each one of them at this point has the chance to take home the grand prize. Of course, doing that is not going to be easy when you consider the sheer scope of what’s next.

Below, you can get the full MasterChef season 12 episode 8 in order to better set the stage:

The Top Five chefs are faced with two separate elimination challenges in the semifinals: a Baked Alaska and an intricate lobster tortellini.

It probably goes without saying, but all of this is going to be extremely tough for the remaining chefs to do. Sure, they’re all experienced in the competition at this point, but pasta is no joke and not for the faint of heart, especially when you are throwing lobster into the mix here, as well. It feels very much like one of those things that could put all of the contestants into a hart spot.

In general, though, isn’t it easy to be thrilled with what we have seen so far this season? We tend to think so, largely because we’ve gotten to see so many twists, turns, and new developments from start to finish. The most important thing is that the culinary competition continues to surprise, and come up with some challenges that actually test these people. They’ve all been put through their paces so many times already that of course doing that is a little bit more difficult.

