Big Brother 24 spoilers: What happened at week 8 Veto Ceremony?

Are you wondering about what happened at the week 8 Veto Ceremony within the Big Brother 24 house? We get it, since it was not shown on tonight’s episode.

Why are producers saving that for tomorrow? The simplest explanation pertains to content. The events before the Veto Ceremony were so heavy due to the truth coming out about Kyle’s content. (Warning: Spoilers ahead from the feeds.) It was also inevitable that Kyle was going to go on the block and after that, there would be no reason to campaign. Kyle’s going to be heading off to jury.

To be frank, producers need the Veto Ceremony in tomorrow’s episode so that there’s enough storyline to fill that show. Today has been relatively quiet on the feeds, and we imagine that this will remain the case tomorrow. The only discussions that have happened game-wise over the past 24 hours are related to the next Head of Household. There are people after Michael because he is such an enormous threat; meanwhile, there has been talk about nominating Turner as a replacement nominee, even if he doesn’t go up right away. We will see how some of that plays out over the days ahead.

Beyond the Veto Ceremony, we anticipate that tomorrow’s show will also include a lengthy interview between Julie Chen Moonves and Kyle as she takes him through what he said. There could also be a jury segment in here — we’re sure that plenty of people will want it just so that we can all see Joseph again! (We’re still bummed out that he’s gone, especially since he was evicted in the way that he was due to a twistl.)

